Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.48 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

