Invesco Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE VBF opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

