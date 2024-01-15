Invesco Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSE VBF opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.96.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
