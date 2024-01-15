Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

VCV stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

