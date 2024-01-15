Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,247,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $79.21 on Monday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $727.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

