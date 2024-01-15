Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

OIA stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

