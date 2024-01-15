Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

VMO opened at $9.55 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

