Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Shares of VPV stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.58.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,430,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,252.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 132,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,711.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
