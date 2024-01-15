Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VPV stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Insider Activity at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,430,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,252.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 132,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,711.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

