Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $9.56 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 166,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

