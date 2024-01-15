Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.08 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

