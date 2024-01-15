Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM opened at $11.77 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

