Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.