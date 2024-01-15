iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $55.65.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

