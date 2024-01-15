iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,913,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

