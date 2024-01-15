iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,913,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $33.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
