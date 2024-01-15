James H. Dahl Buys 1,800 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,120,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Price Performance

AMREP stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.96. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

