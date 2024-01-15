Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

