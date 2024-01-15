KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Edward P. Feener Sells 22,679 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 22,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $295,507.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,828 shares in the company, valued at $518,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KALV opened at $12.96 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $447.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 402,045 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

