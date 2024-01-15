KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Edward P. Feener Sells 22,679 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 22,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $295,507.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,828 shares in the company, valued at $518,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of KALV opened at $12.96 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $447.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
