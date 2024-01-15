Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,559,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,419,106.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $241,800.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,857,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,349 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

