KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,910,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,252 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

