Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $12.44 on Monday. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.02.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

