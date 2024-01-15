Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Littelfuse worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $239.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.60. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

