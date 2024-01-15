LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

Shares of LYB opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

