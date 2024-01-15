Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

