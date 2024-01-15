Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,488 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $126.05 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

