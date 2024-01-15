Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.32 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 148,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

JEF opened at $39.85 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

