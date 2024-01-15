Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,847 shares of company stock worth $7,230,010 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.46 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

