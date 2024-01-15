Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 258 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,699,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,699,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,983 shares of company stock valued at $82,194,265. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.00, a PEG ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

