Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

