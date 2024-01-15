Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Man Group Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.80 on Monday. Man Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
