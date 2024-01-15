Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Update

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,740,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 21,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

