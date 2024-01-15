Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MLM opened at $495.88 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $500.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.