Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $429.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.22. The company has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $431.79.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.