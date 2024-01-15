Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.33. The company has a market capitalization of $354.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

