Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of MXC stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

