MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
