MFS High Income Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

CXE opened at $3.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.81.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

