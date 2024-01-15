MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CIF stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

