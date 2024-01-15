MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CIF stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
