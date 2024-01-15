MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $2.81 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 4 factors driving growth of young fintech stock Tradeweb
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Intel, Mobileye, Microchip see slowdown in automotive chip orders
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.