MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $2.81 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

