Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $388.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $390.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

