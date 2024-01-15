Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MS opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

