MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 198.93 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.27.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

