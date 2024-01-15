Navcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $26,812.24 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,812.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00136758 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023769 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002321 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

