Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Newcore Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NCAUF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Newcore Gold has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
