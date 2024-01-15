Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Newcore Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCAUF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Newcore Gold has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

