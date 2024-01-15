NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextNav stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

NextNav Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NNAVW stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. NextNav has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

