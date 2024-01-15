Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 44.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,869,000 after purchasing an additional 400,045 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.63.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

