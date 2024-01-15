Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

