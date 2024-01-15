Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 75,435 shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $805,645.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,349,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,450,598.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 254,863 shares of company stock worth $2,807,457 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:NMAI opened at $12.10 on Monday. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

