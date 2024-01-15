Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,109 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 36,891 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 224,046 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

