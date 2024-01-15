NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $547.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $553.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.53. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.