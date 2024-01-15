Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Purchases 305 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $388.47 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $390.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

