Orca Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $355.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.06.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.